Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys 1,715 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned 0.13% of Photronics worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Photronics by 174.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 62.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,407.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $98,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,019.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $797,092 in the last three months. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.34. 345,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $810.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. Photronics’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

