Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Up 5.2%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.08 and last traded at $39.81. 625,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 551,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,492. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

