UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

UFPT opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $353.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 482.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 147.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 387.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

