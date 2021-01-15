UFP Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,148 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,031% compared to the average volume of 52 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.67. 479,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.58. UFP Industries has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.20.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

