UBS Group Upgrades Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.38.

KSS stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Kohl’s by 85.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

