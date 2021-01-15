UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HEINY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ING Group lowered shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Heineken has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

HEINY traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $54.93. 16,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

