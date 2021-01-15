UBS Group Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE)

UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLE has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.83 ($58.63).

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €53.80 ($63.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.89. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a one year high of €55.20 ($64.94).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

