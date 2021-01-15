UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €31.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €33.98 ($39.97).

Get STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) alerts:

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) stock opened at €33.35 ($39.24) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €31.59 and its 200 day moving average is €27.69. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.