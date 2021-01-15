UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €31.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €33.98 ($39.97).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) stock opened at €33.35 ($39.24) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €31.59 and its 200 day moving average is €27.69. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

