Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Reduced by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,748 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 4.2% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $856,596,000 after acquiring an additional 619,466 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $711,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,329,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,152,260. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

UBER traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 23,695,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,796,988. The stock has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $60.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

