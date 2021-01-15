U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,914,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,786,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,581,000 after buying an additional 626,697 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

