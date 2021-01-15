Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by MKM Partners

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Twitter stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 647,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,488,018. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $510,675.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,097,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,168 shares of company stock worth $14,625,673. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 9.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 3.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Twitter by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

