Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $475.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO opened at $385.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of -143.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $386.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total transaction of $16,517,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,584 shares of company stock worth $59,276,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Twilio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Twilio by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 4.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 10.6% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 4.2% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.