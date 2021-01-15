Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 238099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.53.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.36.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$352.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.9699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

