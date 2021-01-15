Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 238099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.53.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.36.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$352.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.9699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

