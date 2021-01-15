Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives $19.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRQ shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $13.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,681,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 69,023 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 24,706 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 119.7% during the second quarter. Georgetown University now owns 11,194,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth $6,251,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRQ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.98. 78,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 1.98. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.