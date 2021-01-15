Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives $19.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRQ shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $13.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,681,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 69,023 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 24,706 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 119.7% during the second quarter. Georgetown University now owns 11,194,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth $6,251,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
