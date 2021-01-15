Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth about $63,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

