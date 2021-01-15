TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TUIFY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

TUI stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. TUI has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.45.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TUI will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

