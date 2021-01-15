Truist Securiti Weighs in on L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $12.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.16.

NYSE LHX opened at $190.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.76 and its 200 day moving average is $179.48. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $829,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

