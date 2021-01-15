Truist Securiti Comments on Inovalon Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Inovalon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

INOV stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

In other Inovalon news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,931.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bock Peter De bought 15,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,438.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and have sold 15,996 shares valued at $302,859. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 120.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Inovalon by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

