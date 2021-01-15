Truist Securiti Comments on Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

CHH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of CHH opened at $108.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.52. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $110.18.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

