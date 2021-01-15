Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Truist Securiti currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.25 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,080. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -130.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In related news, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 6,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $363,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,553 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

