Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Denny’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Denny’s by 71.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 11.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

