Truist Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $209.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXPI. AlphaValue upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.12.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $7.26 on Friday, reaching $172.74. The company had a trading volume of 101,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day moving average is $136.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,784,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 243.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,898 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $83,809,000 after buying an additional 520,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $514,255,000 after buying an additional 248,845 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after buying an additional 214,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 57.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 536,721 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.