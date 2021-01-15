Truist Begins Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $254.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.17.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $208.83 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $222.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 163.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after buying an additional 3,492,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,245 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

