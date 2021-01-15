TrueUSD Hits Market Cap of $376.99 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $376.99 million and $120.85 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00055715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00431427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00038893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.96 or 0.04082261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 376,664,387 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

