TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.38

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as high as $4.79. TrueCar shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 424,328 shares.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities upgraded TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $493.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.50.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in TrueCar by 4.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in TrueCar by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TrueCar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

