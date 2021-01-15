Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Sells $160,952.61 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $160,952.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,434.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TCDA stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $361.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tricida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

