Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$74.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.33 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.48.

TSE TCW traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.75. 501,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$446.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$1.84.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

