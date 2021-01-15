Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCW shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:TCW remained flat at $C$1.79 during midday trading on Friday. 685,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$463.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.84.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

About Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

