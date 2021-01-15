Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Acquired by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental makes up approximately 2.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 45,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

TY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.07. 75,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,425. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.