Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.62

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.62 and traded as high as $17.26. Tredegar shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 184,371 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.16 million, a PE ratio of 214.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $6.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tredegar during the third quarter worth about $1,631,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Tredegar during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tredegar by 67.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tredegar by 16.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Tredegar by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tredegar (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

