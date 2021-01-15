Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

HIBL opened at $300.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.58. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $345.70.

