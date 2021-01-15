Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 41.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL traded up $37.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $605.80. 755,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,717. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $624.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.27.

