Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 41.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL traded up $37.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $605.80. 755,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,717. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $624.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.27.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.