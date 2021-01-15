Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 630 Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 419,904.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 96,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $98.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

