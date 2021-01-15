Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,878 Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUGT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 595.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,350,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $214.10.

