Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,320 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for approximately 1.1% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 84.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after acquiring an additional 316,681 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,728,000 after acquiring an additional 160,408 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $13.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.13.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

