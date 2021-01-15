Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $176,000 in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,164,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $5,946,990.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,856,381.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $9,322,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.39.

Cronos Group stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

