Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $717,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,830,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,291,329. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.06. The firm has a market cap of $207.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

