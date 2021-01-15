Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $252,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 376,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 51,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

NYSE WFC opened at $34.75 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $143.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

