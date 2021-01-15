Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $845.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,016,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,933,641. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $884.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $800.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,200.52, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $677.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total value of $557,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.