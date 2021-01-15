Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 34,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,516,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,282,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.99. 3,123,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.60.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

