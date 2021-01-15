Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 21,297 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 256.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after buying an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $314.35. 21,870,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,334,469. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $319.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

