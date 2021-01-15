TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading 14.4% Higher

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s stock price traded up 14.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $1.99. 56,108,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 63,814,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TransEnterix in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in TransEnterix by 158.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TransEnterix by 316.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

