Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at B. Riley

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of TRNS stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 75,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,631. The stock has a market cap of $263.20 million, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. Transcat has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,031 shares of company stock worth $662,867. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 25.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 50.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

