TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Lowered to “Underperform” at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$18.00. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.97% from the company’s current price.

RNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.29.

RNW stock opened at C$21.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The company has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.70 million. Equities analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

