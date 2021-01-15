TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

NYSE TAC opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.11.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $385.78 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 4.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TransAlta by 2,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth $67,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in TransAlta by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in TransAlta by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

