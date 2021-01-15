Traders Buy Large Volume of Progress Software Call Options (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,838 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,069% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $164,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 113.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. Progress Software has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

