Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $157.08

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $157.08 and last traded at $156.44, with a volume of 1516310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.18.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.23 and its 200 day moving average is $141.70.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,288,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,417,000 after acquiring an additional 247,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,025,000 after acquiring an additional 303,592 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 95.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 800,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
