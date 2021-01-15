Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $157.08

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $157.08 and last traded at $156.44, with a volume of 1516310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.23 and its 200 day moving average is $141.70.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,288,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,417,000 after acquiring an additional 247,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,025,000 after acquiring an additional 303,592 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 95.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 800,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.