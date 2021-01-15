TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc purchased 520,291 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $4,999,996.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 496,277 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $3,999,992.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,028,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,406. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $152.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCON. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.