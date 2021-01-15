TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) PT Set at €40.00 by UBS Group

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

FP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.45 ($49.95).

Get TOTAL SE (FP.PA) alerts:

Shares of FP stock opened at €37.80 ($44.47) on Friday. TOTAL SE has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.81.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.