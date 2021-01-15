Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 101.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.69.

Get Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TXG stock traded down C$0.54 on Friday, reaching C$17.36. The company had a trading volume of 238,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 29.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.25. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.79 and a 12 month high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.